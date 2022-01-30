Rams' Jefferson Expected to Play Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is expected to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams WR Van Jefferson (knee) was listed as questionable on the injury report but had a good week and it’s currently sounding like he will be able to play his normal role on Sunday without concern from team. Would be a surprise at this point if he did not play. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 30, 2022

Jefferson, who’s reportedly dealing with a knee issue, is currently listed as questionable. However, all signs point to the 25-year-old suiting up in full capacity after he was able to log limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Following a regular season in which he amassed 802 receiving yards, Jefferson has had a quiet postseason, tallying just three catches for a mere 70 yards in the Rams’ two victories. He appears to have fallen behind fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. in LA’s pecking order. Over the last three games (including the regular season), Beckham has out-targeted Jefferson 17 to seven, while racking up 141 yards to Jefferson’s 101.

Despite his decreased role, the second-year pro’s big-play ability (16.0 YPC) still renders him a decent flier in Sunday’s DFS contests. Jefferson is priced at $5,500 on FanDuel.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams -3.5 home favorites and -180 on the moneyline.