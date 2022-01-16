Russell Wilson is Exploring Options in the Offseason by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Russell Wilson will be using the offseason to look outside of Seattle to see what other opportunities are available.

#Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options, sources say. But will the Seattle brass be on board or will it mirror last offseason with the hope of running it back?



Wilson is under contract with the Seahawks for two more years and hasn’t requested a trade. This season, Seattle missed the playoffs for the second time since 2021.

Wilson missed three games in 2021 and put up 3,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Wilson presented four teams he would consider waiving his no-trade clause for in the previous offseason through his agent Mark Rodgers.

Wilson said in one of his final press conferences of the season, “That’s been always my goal, to win multiple Super Bowls, and my plan is to be here and do that.”

In addition, the Seahawks are proceeding under the assumption that Wilson will be their quarterback in 2022.

Without Wilson requesting a trade, this seems more like he’s trying to pressure the organization into putting a better team in front of him rather than looking to leave.

