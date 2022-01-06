Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 18 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18. The schedule makers likely envisioned higher stakes for this Week 18 meeting, but it was not to be with Seattle limping to the finish line. Seattle has four names on the reserve/COVID list in Damien Lewis, Alton Robinson, Al Woods, and Sidney Jones as of Thursday morning. The Seahawks are banged up heading into their final contest of the season. Players listed as DNP include star linebacker Bobby Wagner, Carlos Dunlap, John Reid, Quandre Diggs, Brandon Shell, and Gabe Jackson. D.K. Metcalf and D.J. Reed were listed as limited.

Arizona comes into this contest with two names on the reserve/COVID list as of Wednesday, with Zach Kerr and Tanner Vallejo the only names currently listed. There were, however, some notable names on the injury report to start the week. Zach Allen, Chase Edmonds, Jordan Phillips, and Marco Wilson were listed with injury-related DNP’s. James Conner and Rondale Moore were limited in practice.

This could be the end of an era in Seattle. While they looked to be in good spirits last Sunday, Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll could be taking part in their final game as members of the same team. Carroll may be on the chopping block, and one has to believe that the trade request rumblings will reach a fever pitch this offseason as far as it pertains to Wilson’s future in Seattle. Seattle has been a team on the precipice of greatness and disaster for a few years now, but it seems to have all fallen apart at the same time in 2021.

Arizona has been excellent at times this season but at other times have barely looked like a playoff team, never mind a playoff contender. They have 11 wins on the season but are 3-4 at home and 4-3 against playoff-bound teams. Arizona will have to make do without superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins and may struggle to advance without arguably their best player.

The spread for this contest has held steady at -6.5. This suggests that sharp action has been coming in on both Arizona and Seattle. Arizona may be resting players this weekend, so this is a contest we will want to wait until just before game time before placing any action on. Seattle could win outright if Arizona decides to rest players like Kyler Murray, James Conner, Chandler Jones, and Jordan Hicks. However, if they choose to play their starters for the whole game, the Cardinals should be an easy cover.

The total for this contest has held steady at 48. This season, the under is 11-5 in the Seahawks contests and 9-7 for the Cardinals. There were 36 combined points scored between these two teams back in Week 11. The under is 4-1 in the past five meetings between these two teams. While the Cardinals and Seahawks both boast high-powered offenses, the trends and team form suggest the under as the sharper play. Tap the under for Week 18 at FanDuel.

