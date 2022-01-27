Super Bowl Odds: Why You Should Bet Chiefs-Rams Exact Result Right Now Chiefs over Rams currently sits at +250 as an exact result bet by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Timing is everything in the betting world, and that’s the case now as a quartet of NFL teams join oddsmakers in preparations for the championship weekend.

Unlike the Chiefs, Bengals, Rams and 49ers, however, those at DraftKings Sportsbook already are looking past Sunday’s slate with eyes on the biggest of betting prizes — Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

DraftKings, before the NFC or AFC Championship kicked off, released odds for those who are interested in picking the exact result of Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl LVI Exact Result

Chiefs over Rams +250

Rams over Chiefs +350

Chiefs over 49ers +400

49ers over Chiefs +650

Rams over Bengals +900

49ers over Bengals +1400

Bengals over Rams +1400

Bengals over 49ers +2000

We’re here to tell you now is the time to pick the Chiefs over the Rams in the exact result given the odds, which represents a moneyline bet, are greater than they will be if both teams advance Sunday. That moneyline bet, if/when both the Chiefs and Rams reach the Super Bowl, almost certainly will be floating closer to even money. Simply, your money won’t go as far as it does now.

The decision is aided by Kansas City’s favorable matchup in the AFC Championship. Kansas City opened as a 7-point home favorite against the Cincinnati Bengals and have remained there ever since. Listing the second-seeded Chiefs as a seven-point favorite, as NESN’s Sam Panayotovich pointed out, indicates how oddsmakers believe there is approximately a 77% chance the Chiefs reach Super Bowl LVI.

The fact the Chiefs represent the AFC in each of the top four exact result prices with the fourth-seeded Bengals representing the AFC in each of the bottom four scenarios further depicts expectations for Kansas City entering championship weekend. A $100 bet on the Chiefs to beat the Rams at +250 would payout $350.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, currently is a 3.5-point home favorite entering the NFC title game against San Francisco. The fourth-seeded Rams will host the sixth-seeded 49ers at SoFi Stadium after wins over the Arizona Cardinals and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s worthy to note that the Rams over the Chiefs at +350 could be another popular exact result bet given that LA will have home field advantage. That +350, similar to KC, certainly won’t be around if/when both teams advance. A $100 bet on the Rams to beat the Chiefs at +350 would earn a payout of $450.

The same mindset can be had with the Super Bowl MVP market, as well.