NFL Odds: Opening Lines For AFC, NFC Championship Games

The NFL’s divisional round certainly was a shocker.

Saturday saw the Cincinnati Bengals edge the Tennessee Titans in the first game of the weekend, before the Green Bay Packers, favored to win the Super Bowl at the end of the regular season, were knocked out of Super Bowl contention by the San Francisco 49ers,.

Sunday wasn’t without its upsets, either. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly came back from a 27-3 deficit but are off the board thanks to a last-ditch reception from Cooper Kupp and ensuing field goal from Matt Gay that allowed the Rams to hold on for a 30-27 victory. The Kansas City Chiefs bested the Buffalo Bills in a game that wasn’t without dramatics, with four lead changes inside the final two minutes to force overtime.

As a result, it will be the 49ers and the Rams in the NFC title game, while the Bengals and the Chiefs will face off in the AFC Championship Game.

Here are the opening lines and totals, via DraftKings:

San Francisco 49ers at (-3.5) Los Angeles Rams, 47.5

Cincinnati Bengals at (-6.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 51.5

The AFC Championship Game is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, with the NFC game scheduled for 6:30 p.m.