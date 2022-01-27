Target The Over In This Big Ten Matchup: Buy, Buy, Buy

With three Big Ten games on the schedule for Thursday, SportsGrid betting analyst, Ben Stevens, is homing in on the total between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out why he likes the over in this edition of Buy, Buy, Buy on The Morning After.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Men’s Basketball Game Information

Wisconsin Badgers (15-3) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13) Date: 01/27/2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Men’s Basketball Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Badgers (-335) vs. Cornhuskers (+265) Spread: Badgers -7.5 (-114) vs. Cornhuskers +7.5 (-106) Game Total: 1 44.5

Target The Over In Lincoln, Nebraska

Wisconsin comes into this contest as a 7.5-point favorite, but the key takeaway here is that the over’s cashed in eight straight games for the Badgers. Moreover, the total’s gone over in 13 of their 18 games (72.2%) this season. Only seven Division 1 college basketball teams have registered more overs than Wisconsin.

As for the Cornhuskers, the total’s gone over in six of their past seven games, and the total was higher than 144.5 in each of those games. The total is also 12-7 to the over in Nebraska’s games this season.

Stevens’ reasoning for backing the over in this spot is rooted in Cornhuskers’ struggles on defense: “They have the worst defense from an efficiency standpoint in the Big Ten Conference, but they play at the fastest tempo.”

This game tips off at 5:00 p.m. ET so bettors can get a head start before the later games get underway on Thursday night.

