The Broncos request interviews with everyone for their head coaching job

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Broncos have contacted the Packers about interviewing offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for their head coaching position.

Broncos requested permission to interview Packers’ OC Nathaniel Hackett for their HC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

Hackett is also interviewing for the Jaguars head coaching position. From 2015-18, he split two years as a quarterback coach and another two as an offensive coordinator in Jacksonville.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Broncos have also asked the Chiefs to speak with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Bieniemy became an OC with Kansas City in 2018, the same year Patrick Mahomes became the team’s starting quarterback.

The Broncos didn’t stop there. 9News’ Mike Klis reports that Denver requested permission to interview the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

So, it appears as though the Broncos are looking for an offensive-minded head coach for next season.

Denver finished 19th in yards per game at 330.5 and 23rd in points per game with 19.7.

