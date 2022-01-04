Titans' Bud Dupree Charged With Misdemeanor Assault by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was charged with a misdemeanor assault following an incident at a Nashville Walgreens on Sunday night.

Tennessee Titans’ LB Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor assault after fight with store employee:https://t.co/qp3rQVPE11 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2022

The former first-rounder was accompanied by some individuals when a physical altercation ensued inside the pharmacy. A male Walgreens employee reportedly used a cell phone to capture the incident. The employee later received treatment after suffering a cut on the forehead, while a female employee also required treatment for a cut on her hand.

Dupree is cooperating with law enforcement, and the Titans state they are aware of the matter.

Tennessee signed Dupree as an unrestricted free agent to a five-year, $82.5 million deal, with $33.75 million guaranteed. He missed six games this season as he was slow to recover from an ACL injury he suffered while a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. Dupree also went on injured reserve following an abdominal strain in Week 10.

He did return to play in Tennessee’s past three games. However, it’s not clear if he will suit up in Week 18 since the Titans already clinched the top seed in the AFC.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Tennessee at +450 to win the AFC and +1200 to win the Super Bowl.