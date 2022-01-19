Today's NBA Best Bet: Fade The Bulls At Home vs. Cavaliers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

After just two games on Tuesday, the NBA will follow up with a 13-game slate on Wednesday. That’s good news because it means we’ll have more games to choose from and not have to delve into the player props market, which hasn’t treated us kindly the past few days. For our best bet today, let’s head to Chi-town, where the Bulls will host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cavaliers -144 | Bulls +122

Spread: Cavaliers -2.5 (-108) | Bulls +3 (-112)

Total: Over 214 (-112) | Under 214 (-108)

NBA Championship Odds: Cavaliers +6000 | Bulls +2100

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls, News, Analysis, and Picks

This game first fell on my radar on Tuesday when I updated the Bulls injury report. Chicago already comes into this game on a four-game losing streak and with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., and Patrick Williams already ruled out. On the other hand, the Cavaliers are riding a five-game winning streak with critical victories against the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.

Cleveland’s playing with a ton of confidence at the moment as it seeks its second six-game winning streak of the season. Over its past three, Cleveland ranks third in offensive efficiency with 112.5 points per 100 possessions. That’s above its season average of 107.8 points per 100 possessions.

In contrast, the Bulls rank fifth this season in offensive efficiency with 109.4 points per 100 possessions, but they’ve dropped to 24th (104.1 points per 100 possessions) over a three-game span.

Tempo is a big part of Chicago’s success this season. After all, the total is 21-20-1 to the over in their games. However, with the points drying up on offense, the Bulls could be a difficult challenge against a Cleveland team that ranks third in defensive efficiency as it allows 102.7 points per 100 possessions. Chicago ranks dead last in this defensive metric over its past three games as it’s allowing opponents 123 points per 100 possessions. That’s particularly problematic considering that Cleveland is on a 3-0-1 ATS run when facing an opponent that’s allowed at least 100 points in its previous game.

Thus, this is a great spot to lay the points with the Cavaliers on the road.

Pick: Cavaliers -2.5 (-108)

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.