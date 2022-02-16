AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals Extend head coach Zac Taylor through 2026 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they extended head coach Zac Taylor’s contract through the 2026 season.

We've signed head coach Zac Taylor to a contract extension through the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/RL1VDo58QV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 16, 2022

Taylor was previously the lowest-paid coach in the league. After winning the AFC, this contract extension is well deserved. Before taking over as head coach for the Bengals in 2019, Taylor worked as an assistant wide receivers coach and quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and 2018. He lost to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, but Cincinnati has improved each year since his first as head coach, a last-place finish.

The Bengals won the AFC North with a 10-7 record and had a +84 point differential. Former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has been very successful under Taylor, so it makes sense for Cincinnati to retain him as its head coach rather than change things up so early into Burrow’s career.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bengals are +2,000 to win Super Bowl LVII and +1,000 to win the AFC.