After a short Stint with Pacers, Tristan Thompson signs with Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have added some depth to their frontcourt as the club has officially signed veteran big man Tristan Thompson.

OFFICIAL: We have signed Tristan Thompson. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 20, 2022

After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thompson will join his fourth team in the past year and the third squad this season. The big Canadian started this campaign with the Sacramento Kings before joining the Indiana Pacers a few weeks ago. Thompson was a part of the trade deadline deal that sent Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield from California to Hoosier country ten days ago.

The fourth overall pick from the 2011 draft did not see much court time in Indiana playing in just four games before being waived. Thompson averaged just over 16 minutes per game with the Pacers and has his most productive outing right before getting his walking papers. The Toronto native exploded for 17 points on 89 percent shooting against Washington on Wednesday, which turned out to be his final game in a Pacers uniform.

Thompson won’t provide much fantasy value but could be the steady veteran presence to help this young Bulls team make a run in the playoffs. Chicago is just inside the top ten on FanDuel Sportsbook’s futures odds board, sitting at +2700 to win the NBA title. At 38-21, the Bulls are tied with the Miami Heat for the best record in the east.