Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames Betting Guide: Johnny Gaudreau is Heating Up

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Ducks +176 | Flames -215

Spread: Ducks +1.5 (-148) | Flames -1.5 (+120)

Total: 5.5 Over -114 | Under -106

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames News, Analysis, and Picks

The Calgary Flames will be competing on the backend of a back-to-back when they play the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Calgary is coming off a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, their seventh straight win and ninth over their past 10. We’re anticipating more of the same when they take on their division rivals at the Saddledome.

The Flames have been one of the best teams at five-on-five this season, ranked second in the league with a 55.5 percent rating. That’s been even more evident over their recent sample, as the Flames have outplayed 10 of their previous 11 opponents, posting a cumulative 63.1 percent rating over that sample. Calgary has a way of asserting themselves on both ends of the ice, limiting their opponents to an average of 6.5 quality chances and averaging 12 as a team. That style will make it hard for the Ducks to keep pace.

Anaheim has enjoyed unsuspecting success this season after starting as a darkhorse in the NHL playoff race. They’ve overachieved relative to expectations, but sadly they’ve also overachieved relative to their advanced metrics. The Ducks actual goals-for percentage is above expected at five-on-five and across all strengths. We see that over their recent sample as well, as Anaheim continues to outplay their metrics, winning three games while getting outplayed in five of their past six. Over that stretch, the Ducks have attempted more than eight quality opportunities just once while giving up 11 or more in three of six.

These teams recent performances put them on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Flames remain a dominant team while the Ducks have outlasted their metrics. The betting market favors the Flames, but not by enough. On that basis, we’re backing Calgary.

The Picks: Flames -215

