Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah Officially Questionable for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially listed tight-end C.J. Uzomah as questionable for Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams – this according to Rotowire’s Official Twitter.

Uzomah is nursing a sprained MCL suffered in the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game.

The 29-year-old followed Thursday’s limited participation with a full practice on Friday – a strong indication he’ll be on the field come Sunday.

Uzomah has been adamant about returning for the big game ever since the Bengals booked their ticket to SoFi Stadium. Speaking with reporters on Monday, the fan-favorite said: “I’m not missing the biggest game of my life. If I wake up, and I’m like, ‘Oh, man, it’s a little sore,’ it doesn’t matter… Right when I put my feet on the ground, it’s go time. Let’s get this rehab going. Let’s do everything I can to make sure I’m ready and available to play.”

Uzomah has recorded 13 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown during the Bengals cinderella postseason run.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Cincinnati listed as four-point underdogs and +166 on the Moneyline.