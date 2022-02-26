Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to avoid a third straight loss and they head in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t faired much better recently, dropping three of their past four games.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Game Information

BKN (31-29) MIL (36-24) Date: 02/26/2022 Time: 08:30 PM Venue: Fiserv Forum

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Brooklyn Nets (330) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-420) Moneyline (Current): Brooklyn Nets ( 385 ) vs. Milwaukee Bucks ( -500 ) Spread (Open): Brooklyn Nets (9.5) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-9.5) Spread (Current): Brooklyn Nets ( 9.5 ) vs. Milwaukee Bucks ( -9.5 ) Game Total (Open): 234 Game Total (Current): 237

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Brooklyn Nets ( 600 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Milwaukee Bucks ( 650 )

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Brooklyn Nets (41.13%) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (58.87%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BKN – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BKN – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 4.5 Stars

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Game News and Notes

The Nets are eighth in the Eastern Conference and have lost 13 of their past 15 games. They’re coming off a 129-106 loss to the Boston Celtics where Seth Curry had a team-high 22 points. Brooklyn has been at the center of NBA drama this season. Leading scorer Kevin Durant has battled injury all year, is out with a knee injury, but is expected to return soon. James Harden was shipped out for Ben Simmons, but they’re still waiting for Simmons to debut. Kyrie Irving believes in aliens (probably) and can’t play a bunch of games due to his vaccination status.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are fourth in the East and have beaten the Nets fourth straight times. They’re coming off a 123-120 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a team-high 32 points and 11 rebounds. Antetokounmpo leads his team in scoring, averaging 29.4 points a game. He also leads the Bucks in rebounding with 11.2 and is second in assists with six a night.

The Bucks are fifth in NBA scoring, averaging 113.2 points a game, while the Nets are 12th with 110.7. Defensively, Milwaukee is 16th in opponent scoring, allowing 109.8 points a night, while Brooklyn is 19th with 111.1.

Against the spread, the Nets are 23-35-2 and 16-14-1 on the road, while the Bucks are 26-34 and 11-20 at home. One trend to watch is the Nets are 3-0-1 ATS in their past four games playing on one day’s rest.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes Brooklyn in this matchup. According to the model, the Nets have a 41.13 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of +143, and a 2.6 expected point margin. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has the Nets at +385 on the moneyline and +9.5 on the spread.

The model recommends Brooklyn’s moneyline and spread as five-star wagers. It also likes the under as a four-and-a-half-star bet.