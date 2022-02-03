Bulls' Zach LaVine Questionable For Thursday vs. Raptors by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chicago Bulls forward Zach LaVine (back spasms) has been listed as questionable for Thursday’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors, per the league’s injury report.

LaVine was initially listed as probable but was downgraded to questionable on Thursday afternoon due to right mid-back spasms. With the team heading into a back-to-back, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bulls choose to rest their second-leading scorer out of precaution if he is feeling any discomfort. His status will be something to monitor in the coming hours and on Friday when Chicago takes on the Indiana Pacers.

LaVine has averaged 24.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 43 starts on the season. If he cannot go, expect guard Coby White to slot into the starting lineup in LaVine’s place.

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors Odds

The Chicago Bulls are currently 4.5-point underdogs against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, with the total set at 222, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.