Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes Betting Guide: Desert Dogs Could Put Out the Flames

Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Flames -300|Coyotes +240

Spread: Flames -1.5 (-114)|Coyotes +1.5 (-106)

Total: 5.5 Over -122|Under +100

Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes News, Analysis, and Picks

The Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes are on opposite ends of the expected goals-for ratings, and that’s reflected in their betting odds on Wednesday. The Flames enter the contest as -300 favorites, taking on a Coyotes team that is on the second night of a back-to-back off a thrilling shootout victory over one the best teams in the league. However, the Yotes have been better than the betting price implies over their recent stretch.

From an analytics perspective, the Coyotes have made headway over their recent streak. Across all strengths, Arizona has outplayed its opponents in three of their past five, getting out-chanced in high-danger chances just once over that span. Those performances have had a meaningful impact on goaltending metrics as Arizona has limited its opponents to seven goals over those three contests. Next, we’re expecting their output to catch up with their strong production metrics offensively.

That could start tonight against a Flames team that has come out flat over their recent road contests. Calgary has allowed three or more goals in six of their past seven road games, with a running average of 4.1 per game. Still, the Flames remain ahead of their expected outcomes, as their expected goals-for rating is below their actual percentage, and their PDO remains inflated. That’s a sign that further regression could come, as their metrics continue to balance with output.

The betting price continues to shift in the Flames’ favor, leaving a bigger edge in backing the home team. Calgary used both goalies last night, leaving concerns with their ability to break out of their recent road funk. We like the Coyotes to come out on top as steep home dogs.

The Picks: Coyotes +240

