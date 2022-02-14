Cleveland Cavaliers Center Jarrett Allen Named NBA All-Star Replacement by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named a replacement for this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen has replaced James Harden in the NBA All-Star Game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2022

Allen replaces injured Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, who’s dealing with tightness in his left hamstring.

The 23-year-old will join Cavs teammate Darius Garland, who was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team on February 3.

Allen is certainly a worthy replacement. For the season, the former Texas Longhorn is posting averages of 16.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Both Allen and Garland have played major roles in turning the Cavaliers into viable Eastern Conference contenders. Cleveland currently sits third in the East with a 35-22 record, just two games in back of the Miami Heat for the number one seed.

The Cavs have an off day on Monday but will be back on the court Tuesday in Atlanta to take on the Hawks.

