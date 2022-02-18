College Football Playoff to Retain Four-Team Format by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Following numerous talks regarding potential expansion, the College Football Playoff announced their intention to retain the current four-team format through the end of the 2025 season – this according to a statement from CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock.

Speaking Friday, Hancock said, “The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue the current four-team playoff for the next four years, as called for in the CFP’s original 12-year plan.”

There was speculation that the CFP could ultimately decide to expand from four teams to 12 before the current 12-year deal expired.

It is a surprising decision as expansion would have resulted in a reported $450 million in additional revenue.

âEven though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative. I am sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and for the Management Committee as we determine what the Playoff will look like beginning in the 2026-2027 season,” said Hancock.

