DeMarcus Cousins Inks Second 10-Day Contract with Denver Nuggets by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to Denver Nuggets reporter Mike Singer, DeMarcus Cousins has signed a second 10-day contract with the team and is expected to be available for Friday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics.

After quiet trade deadline, #Nuggets are planning to sign DeMarcus Cousins to another 10-day, per source. Cousins is expected to be available for Friday's game in Boston. — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 10, 2022

Cousins has appeared in five games for Denver, averaging 6.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per contest. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who coached Cousins during the pair’s time together in Sacramento, praised the former all-star.

“Simply stated, DeMarcus has been great for us,” Malone said. “He’s got to stop getting techs. That’s an ongoing conversation. But just the basketball aspect of it, he’s been tremendous.”

Speaking prior to Thursday’s new deal, Cousins himself had hoped to remain a part of the Nuggets organization, saying, “I would love to be here. I think it’s a great fit. I think both sides benefit from it.”

Denver management appears to agree, at least for now.

Odds and betting lines for Nuggets versus Celtics will be available tomorrow on FanDuel Sportsbook.