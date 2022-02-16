Denver Nuggets Guard Monte Morris Available Wednesday vs. Warriors by SportsGrid 18 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Denver Nuggets point guard Monte Morris will be available for Wednesday’s contest versus the Golden State Warriors – this according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Monte Morris (concussion protocol) will be available tonight vs. Warriors. — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 16, 2022

Morris returns to the Nuggets lineup following a three-game absence with a concussion.

The 26-year-old has started 50 games for Denver this season and should continue in that role this evening. Filling in for an injured Jamal Murray (ACL Recovery), Morris is enjoying the best season of his career, posting per-game averages of 12.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds.

His return likely shifts rookie guard Bones Hyland back to a reserve role. Hyland had started the past two games for head coach Mike Malone, averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over that stretch.

