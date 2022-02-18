Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild Betting Guide: Value on the Home Underdogs by SportsGrid 57 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Panthers -134 | Wild +112

Spread: Panthers -1.5 (+184) | Wild +1.5 (-230)

Total: 7 Over +110 | Under -134

Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild News, Analysis, and Picks

The Florida Panthers are heading north for an inter-conference game with the Minnesota Wild. The Panthers are fresh off a 3-2 victory over their division rival Carolina Hurricanes, their fifth win over their past six games. Minnesota has been less successful over their recent stretch, but we’ve keyed into a few metrics that support that they are undeserving of their underdog price tonight at home.

Home-ice has been a meaningful advantage for the Wild this season. Minnesota ranks fifth in the NHL in expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five, while relying on an unrelenting defensive structure to limit opponents. That tidy defensive play has been on full display over their recent sample, with the Wild limiting three of their past four opponents to seven or fewer high-danger opportunities and 21 or fewer scoring chances. It’s unlikely the Panthers find a way to break through amid a decrease in their offensive metrics.

The Panthers’ offensive well may be running dry, as their metrics have taken a hit over their recent sample. Florida has been limited to nine or fewer quality opportunities in three of five and six of their past 10. The common thread over that sample is Florida’s inability to generate offense on the road, as five of their six subpar efforts came as the visitors. Those scoring inefficiencies will be compounded against a Wild team that plays shutdown defense at home.

Sergei Bobrovsky is saving 88.7 percent of shots over his past five starts, which is incompatible with his record going 4-1-0 along the way. The Panthers’ offense can’t continue to bail Bobrovsky out and they’ll be hard-pressed to generate anything against the Wild’s smothering defense. We’re using tonight’s spot to back the Wild as plus-money home underdogs.

The Pick: Wild +112

