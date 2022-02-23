Hawks' John Collins Unlikely to Play Thursday Against Bulls by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports John Collins will likely miss Thursday’s matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.

For tomorrow’s game at Chicago:



John Collins (right foot strain) is doubtful.



Gorgui Dieng (personal reasons) is out/not with team. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 23, 2022

Collins is officially listed as “doubtful” ahead of the matchup, dealing with a lingering foot injury. He last played in a 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 11, logging 20 minutes, four points, three rebounds, and one assist. A regular fixture in the Hawks rotation, Collins has started 50 games this season, averaging 31 minutes, 17 points, eight rebounds, and two assists per game.

Look for Danilo Gallinari to potentially slot into a starting role in place of Collins Thursday. A 13-year veteran, Gallinari has started four games this season, averaging 23 minutes, 11 points, four rebounds, and one assist per game, and is priced at $4,600 on FanDuel.

The Hawks are currently a 4-point road underdog against the Chicago Bulls Thursday on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 234.5-point total, the second-highest on the slate.