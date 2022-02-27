Horizon League Tournament Preview & Betting Guide: Wide-Open Field May Mean Midwest Madness by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

This is undoubtedly the hottest team in the league and that’s often what you’re looking for when finding value heading into something as volatile as a conference tournament. The Mastodons shot out of a cannon in the month of February, winning nine straight to close out the season and grab a share of the regular-season conference title along with Cleveland State. The team oozes experience with five starting seniors including Damian Chong-Qui, a trustworthy point guard with NCAA Tournament experience in his career.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.