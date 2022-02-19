Jack Campbell will guard the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Maple Leafs will have Jack Campbell in the net when they take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun reports.

Soupy starts vs. Blues. — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) February 19, 2022

Campbell has been off his game of late as he has only posted a 3.55 GAA and .887 save percentage over his past ten appearances. However, the offense for the Leafs has bailed him out as they are still 6-2-1 over those games. The last time Campbell faced the Blues, he allowed five goals on 25 shots in a 6-5 victory. The Blues won’t have one of their top scorers tonight as Vladimir Tarasenko will miss the contest due to an undisclosed injury.

The Leafs believe one of the reasons Campbell has had some poor performances lately is that they didn’t give him enough rest during the first half of the season. This is something they plan to alleviate during the second half by playing Petr Mrazek more often.

