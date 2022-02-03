Kyle Lowry Is Expected To Return To The Heat Lineup On Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is set to return after a nine-game absence due to a personal matter.

Martin out tonight for Heat here in San Antonio. Butler, Tucker planning to play. Lowry back — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 3, 2022

During Lowry’s absence, Miami went 5-4, but it was also without Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker as both missed one game. Miami will undoubtedly welcome Lowry back as the team is currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

The good news is the Heat still have a four-game lead in the Southeast Division, and they trail the Bulls by just one game for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

However, they’ll look to get back to winning ways on Thursday night when they travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs as a six-point favorite. Although this line opened with Miami as low as a 3.5-point favorite, we’re seeing sharp bettors take the points with the road favorites.

