Los Angeles Rams Star DT Aaron Donald: “Why Not Run it Back?”

With questions surrounding his playing status for next season, Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald appears set on returning for the 2022-23 campaign – at least for now.

Aaron Donald: “Why not run it back??!” pic.twitter.com/oHARL5ZSN8 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 16, 2022

LA held its Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, and according to the club’s reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, Donald was quoted as saying, “Why not run it back?” when it was his turn to speak at the podium.

The 30-year-old made headlines Sunday when it was reported that he could, in fact, retire if the Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI.

Donald was a one-man wrecking crew in LA’s Championship victory, racking up two sacks while forcing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow into a last-ditch attempt on what turned out to be Cincinnati’s final play of the game.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was as good as ever in 2021, notching 12.5 sacks, a career-high 84 combined tackles, and four pass deflections.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams odds of repeating as Super Bowl Champions set at +1200.