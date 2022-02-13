Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Indiana Pacers were dismantled ahead of the NBA trade deadline, moving several key players as they look to rebuild their identity. What’s left is a patchwork lineup that is still without Malcolm Brogdon as he continues to resolve an Achilles injury. On Sunday, the Pacers are tasked with slowing down a Minnesota Timberwolves squad that has won five of their past seven. The betting market favors the T-Wolves, but based on our projections, not be enough.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Game Information

Timberwolves (29-27) vs. Pacers (19-38)



Date: Sunday, February 13

Time: 3:00 P.m. ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

TV Coverage: BSIN, BSN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Timberwolves -255|Pacers +210

Spread: Timberwolves -6 (-110)|Pacers +6 (-110)

Total: 237.5 Over (-110)|Under (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Timberwolves +10000|Pacers +50000

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Timberwolves 78.46%|Pacers 21.54%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Timberwolves – 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Timberwolves – 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 5 Stars

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers News and Notes

As favorites, the Timberwolves have been outstanding over their recent stretch. Minnesota has won nine of their past 10 as chalk, covering the spread in seven of those victories. Offense has been the backbone of their success of that stretch, as the Timberwolves are averaging 122.4 points per game over the 14-game sample. That should continue against a Pacers team that can’t contain their opponents.

The Pacers have allowed 116 or more points in eight of their past 10 games, dropping eight of those contests and covering the spread twice. Their ineffectiveness stretches further back, as Indiana has just five wins over their previous 24, a span in which they have been favored in just four games. Indiana’s recent results are even more concerning, as they have given up 253 points over their past two outings and allowed opponents to score on 55.6% of shots and 45.6% from beyond the arc.

Indiana is struggling, and that will impact their competitiveness against the Timberwolves on Sunday. Our algorithm gives Minnesota a 78.46% chance of winnings, dwarfing the implied probability of 71.8% that comes with the -255 moneyline price. On that basis, backing the T-Wolves on the spread and moneyline is rated as 3-star plays. There’s also an implied advantage on the under, as we’re not expecting the Pacers to keep pace offensively. We rate the under 237.5 as a 5-stay wager.