NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award Futures Odds Update: Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Getting All the Love

The 2022 Sixth Man of the Year is a one-man race at this point. Pack it up and go home, as the Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro has won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. Wait, the season isn’t over? So, you’re saying there’s a chance?

Looking at the players listed on FanDuel Sportsbook, you can see plenty of names to keep in mind.

TOP TEN ODDS FOR NBA SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR



Tyler Herro : -1150 (previously -420)

: -1150 (previously -420) Kelly Oubre Jr. : +2700 (previously +1800)

: +2700 (previously +1800) Kevin Love : +3500 (previously +6500)

: +3500 (previously +6500) Montrezl Harrell : +5500 (previously +4200)

: +5500 (previously +4200) Buddy Hield : +6500 (previously +6500)

: +6500 (previously +6500) Jordan Clarkson : +6500 (previously +5000)

: +6500 (previously +5000) Jordan Poole : +8000 (previously +6000)

: +8000 (previously +6000) Dennis Schroder : +8000 (previously +6000)

: +8000 (previously +6000) Jalen Brunson : +10000 (previously +5500)

: +10000 (previously +5500) Anfernee Simons : +12000 (previously +8000)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

TYLER HERRO (Miami Heat) -1150

Tyler Herro has all but won the award at this point. He’s fourth on the Heat in minutes played per game at 32.7, despite only starting ten of 46 games. Herro is second on the team scoring, averaging 20 points a game. He only has 3.9 assists per game as a point guard but picks up 4.8 rebounds per game. The only downside to Herro’s game is he doesn’t light up the stat sheet on defense where he only averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks a game.

The past five winners of the Sixth Man of the Year awards averaged somewhere between 16.2 and 22.6 points per game, so Herro’s 20 a game puts him within that range. Although, at -1150, you’re not going to make much betting on Herro.

KELLY OUBRE JR. (Charlotte Hornets) +2700



Kelly Oubre Jr. is having an excellent season. However, Oubre trails Herro in almost every major category. He averages fewer points, rebounds, and assists than Herro (16.6/4.1/1.1). Oubre only manages 0.2 blocks more than Herro a night, which is hardly worth basing a wager on.

At +2700, we’d pass on Oubre.

JORDAN CLARKSON (Utah Jazz) +6500



Jordan Clarkson is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, as he won the award in 2021 with a stat line of 18.4 points, four rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Clarkson is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this season. The Utah guard doesn’t spend as much time on the floor as Oubre or Herro, but that can be seen as both a positive and a negative. On the one hand, he’s being used efficiently; on the other hand, his team doesn’t trust him with more usage.

Clarkson has started a total of one game this season and averages 26.4 minutes a night. At +6500 Clarkson could be tempting if Herro weren’t already running away with the trophy.



JALEN BRUNSON (Dallas Mavericks) +10000

The Mavericks had to lean on Jalen Brunson whenever the team was missing Luka Doncic and/or Kristaps Porzingis. The absences of Dallas’ two stars allowed Brunson to shine this season.

However, at this point, you can hardly call him a sixth man. He’s started 40 of the 58 games he’s played. Brunson’s numbers are impressive as he’s averaging 16.3 points a game, 5.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. The Villanova product is third on the team in scoring but he’s started every game since we last updated you on the sixth man race.

He looks like an attractive bet at +10000 but Brunson has started too many games this year to be truly considered a sixth man.

KEVIN LOVE (Cleveland Cavaliers) +3500



Kevin Love could be the dark horse in this race. The one-time frontline player is averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in only 22.3 minutes of work. Love is doing a lot in a little amount of time and his player efficiency rating of 21.22 is a very impressive 24th in the NBA.

Love’s stats are down from the all-time highs of his career, but he’s also playing the fewest minutes of his career. Love has averaged 17.8 points in 31.1 minutes of work across his career, so 14.3 in 22.3 minutes is more than can be expected at this point in his career.

From a pure efficiency perspective, Love is an attractive bet at +3500. However, perception would have to change for him to win because Herro is the clear favorite right now.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.