Nets' Kevin Durant Could Return In Next 3 Games

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (knee) could return to action within the next three games, per Nets Daily’s Chris Milholen.

Head coach Steve Nash told reporters that conditioning is more of Durant’s issue rather than the injury itself since he hasn’t seen the court in over a month. The former MVP has been sidelined for 17 games since suffering the MCL sprain on January 15, and his return couldn’t come sooner for the reeling Nets.

Brooklyn is currently sitting in eighth place in the East, and with none of Durant, Ben Simmons, or Kyrie Irving playing in home games as things stand, the team has suffered losses in 12 of their past 14 games. Durant will undoubtedly be needed to keep the Nets out of play-in tournament spots as each of their next five games are against teams ahead of them in the conference standings.

Durant has averaged 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 36 starts on the season.

