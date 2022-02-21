NFL Draft Prospects organizing boycott of the NFL Scouting combine over COVID restrictions by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports that more than 150 NFL prospects are organizing a boycott of the league’s scouting combine over COVID-19 restrictions.

Details on the possible boycott by draft prospects at next week's NFL combine. Some players might skip the 40 and workouts if the *bubble* remains.https://t.co/qnyV6FBeh4 https://t.co/x8gcu59ols — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 21, 2022

The agents of these players said that their clients would be boycotting testing, on-field workouts, and interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine due to the bubble restrictions at the event. A memo sent to players indicated that fundamental changes would be made to improve the player experience, including fewer days on-site, a reduced testing schedule, a new communication platform, scheduled medical examination, customized meal options/timing, single room accommodations, and a secure environment to reduce potential COVID exposure.

Players will also be permitted to invite one medical support person. However, medical personnel must be approved and only allowed access to a specific location inside the bubble. If players violate the policy, they will be disqualified from further participation. The NFL Combine takes place from March 1-7.

