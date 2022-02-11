NFL Super Bowl LVI Sharp vs. Square Report: Navigating the Divide on Totals by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2021 NFL season officially draws to a close on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals for the Lombardi Trophy. That means that we have one last chance to take you through the sharp vs. square dichotomy before we head into another exciting offseason. Here’s our rundown of sharp vs. square action for Super Bowl Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Total: 48.5

Over: Action: 38% of bets, 80% of dollars wagered

Under: Action: 62% of bets, 20% of dollars wagered

The first thing worth noting is that this total has already fallen off the opening number, from 50.5 to 48.5. That’s not scaring public bettors away from taking the over, as 62 percent of bets are on this game going over the number. Sharp bettors have taken the opposite approach as most big-money wagers are taking the under and dragging the number down with it, as 80 percent of dollars wagered are coming in on the under.

Both teams head into Super Bowl Sunday on some notable under-streaks. The Bengals have leaned into their defense through their playoff run, staying under the total in all three contests. That makes it four straight and six of their past eight games overall that have gone under the number. LA’s recent trend is less impressive but remains noteworthy as the Rams have seen their totals stay under in two of three playoff games and three of five overall. Nevertheless, there’s a reliable stadium under trend to consider as the Rams have stayed under the total in six of their past seven games at Sofi Stadium. Granted, the Rams aren’t technically the home squad, but they’ll still hope to use crowd noise to their advantage on Sunday. The value on the total is diminished, but sharp money continues to pound the under.

