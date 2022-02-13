Pacers' Chris Duarte Exits Matchups vs. Timberwolves; Will Not Return by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (toe) exited and did not return to the team’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, per IndyStar’s James Boyd.

Chris Duarte is out for the rest of the game with a sore left big toe. #Pacers — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) February 13, 2022

Duarte played just four minutes and scored just two points before he exited and was shortly thereafter ruled out for the remainder of the game. The rookie has been a pleasant surprise this season and has been thrust into the starting lineup much sooner than expected as Indiana has mightily struggled this season. With a back-to-back coming up on Tuesday, Duarte’s status will be something to monitor in the coming days.

Duarte has averaged 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game in 49 appearances this season. If he misses any more action, expect Duane Washington Jr. to see an uptick in playing time and usage.

