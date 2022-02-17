Pete Carmichael keeps job as New Orleans Saints Offensive Coordinator by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the New Orleans Saints will retain Pete Carmichael as their offensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Important news for the #Saints: Pete Carmichael will stay as the offensive coordinator, source said. The team did several OC interviews, but came back to the best option being on their staff. More continuity in NO for coach Dennis Allen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2022

Carmichael has been with the Saints since 2006 when he served as the team’s quarterbacks coach. New Orleans added passing game coordinator to his title in 2007 before ultimately promoting him to his current role in 2009. That season the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV with Carmichael as their offensive coordinator.

The expectation was that Carmichael would be shown the door with Sean Payton’s exit.

During his tenure, the New Orleans offense finished in the top nine in total yards for his first 11 years as coordinator, however, they dropped all the way to 28th last season. New Orleans also finished 19th in points per game at 21.4. Of course, Carmichael and Payton didn’t have many weapons to work with in 2021.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, New Orleans is +3,400 to win Super Bowl LVII and +1,700 to win the NFC Championship.