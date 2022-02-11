Philadelphia's James Harden Won't Debut for 76ers this Weekend by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to Philadelphia 76ers reporter Kyle Neubeck, newly acquired superstar James Harden will not debut for the team this weekend.

A team official also confirmed to @thephillyvoice that Harden is not expected to play this weekend. He’ll arrive in Philly area this weekend and will be evaluated by the Sixers’ performance staff at that time — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 11, 2022

The Sixers acquired Harden at Thursday’s trade deadline as part of a blockbuster deal that sent the disgruntled Ben Simmons, along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets.

As Neubeck reports, the 32-year-old, who’s been dealing with tightness in his hamstring, is expected to arrive in Philadelphia over the weekend upon being evaluated by the club’s performance staff.

Following the weekend, the 76ers have just two games before the league heads into the all-star break, leaving open the possibility of Harden being held out through those contests.

Prior to Thursday’s trade, the ten-time all-star posted averages of 22.5 points, 10.2 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game.

In the meantime, Tyrese Maxey (hamstring tightness), Shake Milton (back contusion), and Matisse Thybulle will be counted on for heavy minutes on the wing – health permitting.

The Sixers will be in action tonight as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Philadelphia as -12 home favorites and -850 on the Moneyline.