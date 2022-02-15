Rui Hachimura Leaves With Ankle Injury, Won't Return vs. Pistons by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Washington Wizards will have to get through their matchup against the Detroit Pistons without one of their depth forwards. Rui Hachimura was forced to leave Monday night’s contest with a right ankle sprain and will not return.

Rui Hachimura (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight's game. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 15, 2022

Hachimura came off the bench, playing nine minutes and recording six points, one rebound, and one steal before leaving the contest. His absence leaves the Wizards short on replacements for their Eastern Conference matchup.

Kyle Kuzma is the Wizards’ starting power forward and can absorb some of Hachimura’s minutes. Kuzma leads the Wizards in court time partway through the third quarter, scoring 16 points and grabbing five boards. Look for Deni Avdija to take on an increased role and lighten Kuzma’s workload.

The Wizards have won just two of their past 11 games, but they lead the Pistons in the second half. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.