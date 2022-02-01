Stephen Curry Among Seven Players Ruled Out For Warriors On Tuesday Night vs. Spurs by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reports that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green highlight a list of seven Warriors ruled out for Tuesday’s road game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Steph Curry is out tonight in San Antonio. Sitting on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, James Wiseman. Skeleton crew. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2022

Golden State plans to rest some of its key players, with this game being the second game of a back-to-back. On Monday night, the Warriors picked up their 38th victory by defeating the Rockets 122-108. It was the sixth straight victory for the Warriors as they sit three games behind the Suns in the Pacific Division. However, the problem for G-State is that the Suns are on a ten-game winning streak themselves.

Given the lengthy injury report for the Warriors, they’re now as high as a 4.5-point underdog after initially opening as a three-point favorite. As you can imagine, sharp bettors are have been buying up the points with the Spurs at home. We’re also seeing some sharp money come in on the under for the game. The total is available anywhere from 219 to 219.5.

