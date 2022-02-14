Steve Nash Non-Committal on When Ben Simmons Will Make Nets Debut by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Acquiring Ben Simmons was quite the ordeal. Finding out when he will suit up for the Brooklyn Nets is an entirely different monster.

Less than a week after Brooklyn acquired the disgruntled guard, there is still no timetable on when Simmons will make his Nets debut. Head coach Steve Nash noted that it would be up to the performance team to determine when the 25-year-old is ready to play.

Simmons has yet to appear in a game this season, sitting out activities with the Philadelphia 76ers due to issues stemming from the end of last season’s playoff exit. The former Sixer averages 15.9 points per game on 56.0% shooting throughout his career.

The other players in the blockbuster trade, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, are set to make their debuts Monday against the Sacramento Kings.

The Nets will eventually have to snap out of their 11-game losing streak; however, the betting market suggests that it will have to wait for another night. FanDuel Sportsbook has Brooklyn listed as +108 on the moneyline and 2-point home underdogs against the Kings.

In what universe were the Nets going to be dogs in their own building against the shiftless Sacramento Kings. What a wild season it’s been as we head toward the All-Star break with Brooklyn outside of the favorite spot to represent the East in the NBA Finals.