Steve Nash Says Nets Unlikely to Make Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline

Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Steve Nash has reiterated his confidence in the group he has in front of him, noting that the Nets are unlikely to make any moves ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday.

Steve Nash says that the chances of trades for the Nets are "so slim" that he's just focusing on the group in front of him. — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) February 8, 2022

Injuries have impacted the Nets’ competitiveness this season. Brooklyn has been without Kevin Durant since the middle of January while he resolves an MCL injury. The former MVP has played in 36 games for the Nets this season while dealing with various injuries and spending time in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Nets have also spent most of the season without Kyrie Irving, who has not received the jab and is unable to play in New York due to local health regulations regarding vaccination requirements. Consequently, the seven-time All-Star has played in only 12 games for the Nets.

James Harden has been the team’s on-court leader and primary trade chip, but Nash confirmed that the Nets would not move Harden a couple of days ago.

That means that Brooklyn will have to make do with their current roster as they look to improve their position in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Nets enter Tuesday night’s contest against the Boston Celtics without their big three, leaving them as +9.5 home underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.