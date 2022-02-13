Super Bowl Odds: Here’s How Public Is Betting On Rams-Bengals DraftKings Sportsbook revealed 60% of spread bets are on the Bengals by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are hundreds of ways to place a wager on Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, but some clearly are more enticing than others.

DraftKings Sportsbook revealed in a release Saturday how 60% of spread bets they’ve received are on the Bengals to cover the four-point spread. That’s resulted in 55% of the spread handle, or total money wagered.

The public, probably because fans love rooting for points, also have placed 58% of bets on Over 48.5, which has resulted in a nearly identical 57% of the handle.

One aspect that may be a bit surprising, though, is that 64% of moneyline bets and 64% of the moneyline handle at DraftKings is on the Bengals to not only cover the spread, but win Super Bowl LVI outright. The Bengals are +160 on the moneyline ($100 bet pays out $260) at DraftKings, which has dropped a bit since the opening prices were released.

PointsBet Sportsbook is a bit different in regards to moneyline wagers, as shared in a release Saturday. Cincinnati has received 52% of moneyline bets, but the favored Rams are responsible for 69% of the handle, depicting how some of the bigger bets are on Los Angeles to win at SoFi Stadium.

Bengals moneyline bets at PointsBet — +175, $100 wager would pay out $275 — is the single most popular wager in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Of course, there are far more options than just the spread, side and total as the props offered are seemingly infinite.

PointsBet revealed the five most popular props include Cooper Kupp anytime touchdown (-150), followed by Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown (+125), Odell Beckham Jr. anytime touchdown (+130), Joe Burrow Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-191) and Matthew Stafford Over 285.5 passing yards (-115).

One of the most popular props is pertaining to who will win Super Bowl MVP, too. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (14-to-1) has garnered 20.4% of wagers, according to PointsBet. Donald is followed by Burrow (11.1%), Stafford (9.9%) along with LA wideouts Kupp (9.4%) and Beckham (6.7%).

