The Steelers would start Mason Rudolph if the season started today

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports that Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said that if the season started today, Mason Rudolph would start at quarterback.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert on in-house QB options: "If we started a season today, Mason would be our starter. He’s 5-4-1 as a starter. We’re excited to see what’s next for Mason." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 21, 2022

Rudolph played two games in 2021, throwing for 277 yards, one touchdown, and one interception with a completion rating of 60.3. He’d played in 15 games total over the previous two seasons, racking up 2,089 yards, 15 touchdowns, and a 60.17 completion rating.

In the past, head coach Mike Tomlin has expressed his desire for a multi-threat quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. However, Rudolph is not a threat to rush the ball. Colbert said that the team will be looking to add two more quarterbacks before training camp, which indicates that the Steelers will probably target another quarterback through the draft, as well as via free agency. Colbert will be stepping aside as GM after the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Steelers ended the season second in the AFC North with a 9-7-1 record. The tie came against the lowly Detroit Lions and was the only game Rudolph started.

