Thursday NBA Best Bets: Boston Celtics Should Roll Over Shorthanded Brooklyn Nets by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA returns from its All-Star break and that means it’s time for another round of Best Bets. We went into the break on a high note with the underdog Philadelphia 76ers taking down the Milwaukee Bucks so let’s try and keep the momentum going! For today, we head to Brooklyn, where the red-hot Boston Celtics (-9) should have little trouble handling the shorthanded Nets.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Celtics -420 | Nets +330

Spread: Celtics -9 (-108) | Nets +9 (-112)

Total: Over 214.5 (-110) | Under 214.5 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Celtics +2700 | Nets +550

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets, News, Analysis, and Picks

The Celtics suffered a surprising 112-111 defeat to the Detroit Pistons in the team’s final game before the break. While the loss snapped Boston’s nine-game winning streak, it should not diminish what has truly been an impressive stretch of basketball. In their past ten contests, the Celtics defense has held opponents to an average of 95.9 points per game – that ranks first in the Association over that period. They have performed just as well offensively as Boston’s star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have helped the C’s average 114.5 PPG (last ten games).

Losers of 12 of their last 14 games, the depleted Nets will once again be shorthanded this evening, missing all three of Kevin Durant (MCL sprain), Ben Simmons (conditioning), and Kyrie Irving (vaccine mandate). Brighter days are likely ahead, with Durant and Simmons expected to return next week and New York in the process of lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, potentially allowing Irving to participate in all of Brooklyn’s home games.

However, until those scenarios unfold, it’s difficult to find any rationale to back Steve Nash’s squad. In ten February contests, the Nets rank 25th in offensive efficiency (108.1) – that number drops to 101.3 without Irving in the lineup. Points should be even more difficult to come against an elite Boston D.

These two teams met earlier this month, with the Celtics blowing out Brooklyn 126-91, covering a 10.5-point spread. I’m expecting a similar scenario tonight. The Nets have been the worst team against the number this season (37% cover percentage) and are just 6-21-1 ATS at home. Meanwhile, Boston is 10-4 ATS as a road favorite.

Brooklyn’s lineup will look a little different than it did in the previous matchup with the likes of Andre Drummond and Seth Curry, but I do not feel their presence moves the needle in any significant way.

Like their game against Detroit, this is another matchup the Celtics should win, and I think they get the job done this time rather comfortably.

Pick: Celtics -9

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.