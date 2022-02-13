Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Questionable Sunday vs. Pacers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Edwards has been dealing with tendinitis in his left patella but has managed to play through the issue. The ailment has clearly not hindered his production as the 20-year-old has scored in double figures in four of his past five games while posting averages of 20.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds over that stretch.

Following a promising rookie campaign that saw him finish runner-up in Rookie of the Year honors, Edwards has upped his production across the board this season. In 50 games for Minnesota, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 22.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest. His performance is a major reason the T-Wolves currently find themselves in a playoff spot (seventh in Western Conference).

Should Edwards be a surprise inactive, expect Malik Beasley to enter the starting lineup, while more usage would be available for Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Timberwolves listed as -5.5 home favorites and -250 on the Moneyline.