Timberwolves Ink Patrick Beverley to One-Year $13-Million Extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves have suffered through some agonizing seasons over their recent history. Minny has finished just one campaign with a winning record over the past 16 seasons, making the playoffs once and failing to get past the first round. Comparatively speaking, that makes this iteration of the Timberwolves look even better. Minnesota sits three games above .500, occupying the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

On Monday, the T-Wolves locked up a veteran presence to continue mentoring their young squad.

Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that Patrick Beverley signed a one-year $13-million extension to stay with the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract extension, his agent Kevin Bradbury of @Rep1Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2022

This season, Beverley has appeared in 38 games, starting 34 and averaging 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. The 33-year-old’s value goes well beyond the stat sheet as a gritty grinder with a win-at-all-costs mentality. Beverly joined the Wolves this past offseason after getting traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies and then to Minnesota.

The Timberwolves will try to climb up the Western Conference standings on Tuesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets. FanDuel Sportsbook has the T-Wolves lined as -6.5 chalk, with the total set at 244.