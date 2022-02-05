Today's NBA Best Bet: Orlando Magic Have Value As Home Underdogs by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

We cashed another ticket on the under with the Mavericks despite a 57-point outburst in the first quarter. That gives us our second straight cover and sixth in our past eight attempts. Let’s try to keep the cash register ringing on Saturday. Our best bet takes us to Orlando, where the Magic host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Grizzlies -360 | Magic +290

Spread: Grizzlies -8.5 (-106) | Magic +8.5 (-114)

Total: Over 225 (-110) | Under 225 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Grizzlies +3000 | Magic +50000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic, News, Analysis, and Picks

There’s a bit of hidden value on the underdog in this contest, with the Orlando Magic catching 8.5 points at home. The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the league against the spread (ATS), as evidenced by their 35-19 mark. However, this is a pretty significant number to cover on the road. Furthermore, Memphis is 1-2 ATS in this spot when asked to cover a spread that’s in the 7.5 to 9.5 point range as a favorite.

As for Orlando, it’s won three out of its past four games and four out of its past six games. Two of those victories came against quality teams in the Mavericks and Bulls. As a result, we’re getting an underdog team that’s in pretty good form at the moment.

I’ll be honest in that there aren’t a whole lot of stats you can easily find in favor of Orlando. They haven’t been good enough consistently this season to stand out. However, at the moment, I think there’s something we can gain from given how they’ve played of late.

Orlando backers will undoubtedly need the Grizzlies not to be at their best on Saturday. There’s always a chance that Memphis lacks a bit of motivation against this Magic team that’s only won 12 games on the season. That’s especially plausible when you consider that Memphis is just 1-5 ATS in its previous six away games against Orlando.

From a modeling perspective, Memphis should be around a 5.5-6 point favorite against the Magic. Thus, I’ll gladly put the extra two points in my pocket and take my chances with the road underdogs.

Pick: Grizzlies 8.5 (-114)

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.