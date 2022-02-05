Today's NCAAM Betting Guide: Michigan State Shows Value On The Road, Charlotte Should Show Up At Home by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One of the biggest slates of the season is already underway for this Saturday in college basketball, and we have two plays we believe you should be targeting in each game. Let’s look at which teams you should consider backing.

You’re probably going to want multiple screens open tonight, so you don’t miss any of the action and, of course, one open to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Michigan State -130 | Rutgers +108

Spread: Michigan State -1.5 (-114) | Rutgers +1.5 (-106)

Total: 133.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

Michigan State remains one of the best teams against the spread on the road in college basketball this season. The Spartans are 6-1 against the spread on the road this season and have constantly found a way to get wins away from home this year. As for Rutgers, they are just one of two teams in the Big Ten to rank outside of the top 100 on KenPom. It hasn’t been the year they had hoped for and plenty of the issues have come on the offensive end. The Scarlet Knights are shooting just 42.4 percent from the field this season, ranking a lowly 273rd in the nation. It may a mismatch that becomes too much to overcome as Michigan State allows teams to shoot just 39.5 percent against them on the year, good for 25th in the country. The RAC will certainly be rocking, but the Spartans are still worth backing in this tricky spot.

The Pick: Michigan State -1.5 (-114)

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Charlotte 49ers, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Marshall +122 | Charlotte -146

Spread: Marshall +2.5 (-110) | Charlotte -2.5 (-110)

Total: 147.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Charlotte 49ers News, Analysis, and Picks

We head to Conference USA for a Saturday play in a matchup between Marshall and Charlotte. The Thundering Herd are typically a mainstay among the top of the conference each year, but this season has been a stark difference. They have dropped 11 of their 12 games and currently sit in last in the East division. The woes have mainly come from beyond the arc this season and until that gets sorted out, Marshall may be a popular fade for the remainder of the season. The team is shooting just 27.5 percent from the perimeter, an abysmal number that ranks 353rd in the nation. Charlotte ranks top 100 in nearly every shooting percentage which should help them cover this smaller spread. Add in their dominance at the Halton Arena with an 8-2 home record and the 49ers are a team you should be backing in Saturday’s hectic slate.

The Pick: Charlotte -2.5 (-110)

