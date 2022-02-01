Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One of the NFL’s all-time greats is hanging up his cleats, officially this time.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Patriots and current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons.

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022

News broke Saturday that Brady was walking away from the game, before his father Tom Sr., iterated his son had yet to make up his mind.

It appears he finally has.

Brady leaves the game as arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. A sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan, the 44-year-old won an astounding seven Super Bowl titles across ten appearances and ranks first all-time in career passing yards (85,520), passing touchdowns (624), and regular-season wins (243). Brady is a three-time league MVP and joins Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to lead two franchises to a Lombardi Trophy.

The decision comes as a bit of a surprise given his stellar play this past season, a year in which No. 12 led the NFL in both passing yards (5316) and touchdowns (43).

“It’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes,” Brady said.

Brady’s next stop is Canton, Ohio, where he’ll surely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

As for the Bucs, they’re once again players in the quarterback market and face plenty of uncertainty surrounding pending free-agent Chris Godwin, as well as the status of Rob Gronkowski, who Brady lured out of retirement upon his arrival to Tampa Bay.

