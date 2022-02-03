Top Thursday Night NBA Props: Trent Jr. Is A Must-Back While Tucker Will Shine From The Perimeter by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Six NBA matchups are set to tip-off on the hardwood this Thursday, and we have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action, including a shocking number you need to get down on right now. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Gary Trent Jr. To Score 30+ Points (+500)

Back to the well for this one. Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. is the hottest player in the NBA right now, and we made sure to capitalize on it last time he was on the court. The fourth-year player was +1000 to have his fourth-straight 30-point outing on Tuesday, and he indeed crossed the threshold in his fifth consecutive game with 20 or more field goal attempts. Trent is taking advantage of this uptick in volume, and the Raptors have shown that they are not getting in the way of this ridiculous stretch their budding star is on. Before this run, the guard had just two games with 20 or more field goal attempts, and now he is racking them up, making this number much easier to reach. There is still tons of value on him to do it for a sixth game in a row at +500, which makes him worth backing on Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls.

P.J. Tucker To Make 2+ Threes (+120)

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker has shown up from beyond the arc for the team over the past two months. After joining the Heat in the offseason, he seems to finally be developing a structured role in the team’s offense, which has come by way of perimeter efficiency. Tucker has knocked down at least two three-pointers 15 times in his past 20 games and currently leads the NBA in three-point percentage at 46.8 percent. Plus-money on something he has done 75 percent of the time since December 8 is something we simply can’t pass up in this spot. Take Tucker to hit two triples against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.