Turning $1.10 into 532K? Bettor Accomplishes Feat with 23-leg College Basketball Parlay by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

College basketball fans everywhere are looking forward to March Madness. For one lucky bettor, this year’s tournament will be hard to top the excitement he experienced on the February 22 CBB slate.

According to br betting’s Official Twitter, a bettor managed to turn a $1.10 wager into $532,000 thanks to an incredible 23-leg parlay victory.

THE PARLAY WE ALL DREAM OF HITTING 🤯



$1.10 into $532K off CBB



(IG: twolfyg/@FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/opjl6D6bHw — br_betting (@br_betting) February 23, 2022

What was the likelihood of such an event? Well, the odds for the parlay was +90869356 (!).

The 23 legs consisted of both spread and moneyline bets, but, amazingly, the payout could have been even higher. One of the legs ended up being a push after Saint Louis, an 11-point favorite against Saint Joesph’s, came away with a 72-61 win.

As one might expect, this life-altering experience had some initial anxious moments. Number 25 ranked Alabama, down by five on the road against Vanderbilt, rallied in the second half to edge the Commodores 74-72, keeping the monstrous ticket alive.

Wins like this give all sports bettors hope that maybe, just maybe, they, too, can put one or two dollars to work and enjoy the sweat and thrill of victory.

FanDuel Sportsbook is your home for all of the latest NCAAB odds and betting lines.