USFL Holds Inaugural Draft; Shea Patterson Goes First Overall

The United States Football League (USFL) held its inaugural draft Tuesday night, with the Michigan Panthers selecting quarterback Shea Patterson first overall – this according to the team’s official Twitter account.

The Panthers select QB @SheaPatterson_1 with the No. 1 pick in the #USFLDraft pic.twitter.com/7Rm8W7BDWc — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 23, 2022

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Patterson, who spent two years as the Wolverines starter in 2018 and 2019. The 25-year-old threw for a combined 5,661 yards during those two seasons, with 45 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

After going undrafted in 2020, Patterson was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs before being waived by the team in July. His most recent stint in professional football was as a member of the Montreal Alouettes practice squad in September of last year.

The draft, which takes place over a two-day span, encompasses an unconventional format in which each round is devoted to individual positions. Day 1 consists of quarterbacks in round 1, rounds 2-4 edge rushers/defensive ends, rounds 5-7 offensive tackles, rounds 8-11 cornerbacks, and round 12 once again geared towards quarterbacks. The remaining positions will be selected on Day 2.

The USFL season officially gets underway on April 16 with a matchup between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions.

