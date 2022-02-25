Vezina Trophy Futures Odds and Analysis Updated: Igor Shesterkin Leads the Pack by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The top ten haven’t changed too much, but the leaders are starting to consolidate.



TOP TEN ODDS FOR VEZINA MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Igor Shesterkin: -120 (previously +300)

Frederik Andersen: +600 (previously +950)

Andrei Vasilevskiy: +700 (previously +550)

Jacob Markstrom: +850 (previously +1900)

Sergei Bobrovsky: +950 (previously +550)

Jack Campbell: +1100 (previously +650)

Juuse Saros: +1200 (previously +1600)

Connor Hellebuyck: +2600 (previously +1900)

Darcy Kuemper: +2900 (previously +4800)

Tristan Jarry: +2900 (previously +2200)

PLAYERS THAT HAVE FALLEN OUT OF THE TOP TEN

Jonathan Quick: +2900 (previously +1300)

Thatcher Demko: +6000 (previously +6000)

Robin Lehner: +6000 (previously +6000)

Semyon Varlamov: +9500 (previously +9500)

Carter Hart: N/A (previously +9500)

Mackenzie Blackwood: N/A (previously not listed)

Marc-Andre Fleury: N/A (previously not listed)

Philipp Grubauer: N/A (previously not listed)

IGOR SHESTERKIN -120

All Igor Shesterkin does is win. The New York Rangers have 33 wins this season and Shesterkin accounts for 25. In 32 starts this season, he’s only lost fives times in regulation. Shesterkin leads all goalies with a .940 save percentage and his 1.98 goals-against average is second overall. The Rangers are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference and it’s primarily due to his play between the pipes. Shesterkin is performing so well he should also be considered for the Hart Trophy. He’s so far ahead of everyone else that at -120, Shesterkin is still not a bad bet.

FREDERIK ANDERSEN +600

Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes flat-out wins games. He’s tied for the league lead with 27 wins and he’s managed it in only 35 starts. His .927 SV% is third overall and his 2.12 GAA is fifth. You can hardly blame a goalie for the team’s strength in front of them, but Carolina’s defense is among the best in the NHL. At +600, Andersen should still be one to keep an eye on, but you should’ve grabbed him last update at +950.

ANDREI VASILEVSKIY +700

If multi-year consistency is a factor in Vezina voting, then Andrei Vasilevskiy should still be on your radar. He’s, of course, playing well this season but he’s not putting up the numbers some of our other candidates are. His .921 SV% is ninth in the NHL and his 2.29 GAA is seventh. The Russian is tied for most wins with Frederik Andersen, but both are merely two wins ahead of Shesterkin, and the Rangers are not as good as the Tampa Bay Lightning or Carolina Hurricanes. If you think any of the other goalies could falter down the stretch, then Vasilevskiy at +700 should be very attractive to you.

VILLE HUSSO +2900



The last time we did an update, Ville Husso wasn’t available as a bet, but we brought him up anyways. The good news is Husso is now on the board, as our ultimate dark horse gallops from the shadows. At +2900, there are still a lot of opportunities but he’ll have to maintain his stellar play right until the end of the season. Husso’s numbers are comparable with the best goalies in the league as his .936 SV% is second overall and his 1.97 GAA leads all goalies. However, the St. Louis goaltender has just 12 wins in 18 starts. He has only lost three times in regulation so the more games Husso can string together with these stats, the higher his stock will rise.

